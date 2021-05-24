Expert business advice on myriad topics is available for free via a Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce program called Minding Your Business. For scores of professionals, the programs have been beneficial, chamber Executive Director Melissa Martinez said.
“The original idea was to help home-based businesses get more involved in the business community,” Martinez said “To connect with each other, learn ways to improve their business — possibly taking it to the next level, and to let them know that they could be part of the chamber and take advantage of all we have to offer.”
Mind Your Business sessions have been provided for two years, featuring many Bay-Area business experts, Martinez said.
“The goal is to provide quality educational experiences to the business community within the Chequamegon Bay area,” she said. “It’s a little more difficult to get speakers to come and (physically) present since we are out of the way and not necessarily the easiest to travel to. Seeing that I could get expert speakers to present virtually was when this really took off.”
One of those experts is Brad Gingras, executive director of Northwest Wisconsin Area Health Education Center and owner of Superior Strategies, a management and leadership consulting company in Ashland. Featured in the last two webcasts, Gingras most recently spoke on generational differences from Baby Boomers to GenZ.
“Each generation has had influences that differ from the previous or later generations that impact attitudes, beliefs and behaviors,” Gingras said. “Influences such as technology, communication tools, polarizing people, world events. Boomers were influenced by Vietnam and the Kennedy assassination, for example. GenX was influenced by Nintendo, MTV, latchkey kids. Millennials, the Internet, texting and Harry Potter. GenZ — smartphones, post-911, shifts in parenting, etc.”
The program goal is to give local professionals a meaningful takeaway, which is Gingras’ aim as well.
“There continues to be conflict, misunderstanding, confusion and other negative aspects due to generational differences,” he said. “My goal is to shed light on not only the differences, but why they exist and how to recognize, accept and adapt to the behaviors.”
Participation in Mind Your Business is consistently on the rise, according to Martinez.
“The numbers keep growing and we had over 100 people sign up for the last two events,” she said. “We are attracting attention from across the country as well. I share what we are doing with other chamber professionals and they invite members or join to see what the presentation is. Then they bring that person to speak to their membership. That way it is worthwhile for everyone involved.”
For more information on Mind Your Business, contact the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-373-5017, visit the Chamber Facebook Page, or the Chamber website www.washburnchamber.com.
