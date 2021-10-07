Washburn officials and business owners got their first look Wednesday at a $5.8 million plan to reconstruct Bayfield Street, the main route running through the hearts of the city.
The road will be rebuilt from the city’s southern edge at Thompson Creek to Superior Street, near its northern boundary, in two sections. The southern portion will be completed from 2024 to 2025, and the northern section is scheduled for construction from 2026 to 2027.
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation discussed the project Wednesday at the Washburn Civic Center, and everyone involved agreed that rebuilding will cause challenges for local businesses and residents. Bayfield Street will be closed entirely in segments of one or two blocks at a time during construction.
“I’m concerned about the traffic detour, basically, and how it is going to affect my business,” said Randy Daigle, owner of CR Treasures on Bayfield Street.
Daigle said after attending the meeting that he was encouraged by the DOT plans for the project.
“I am liking the two-block detour idea, instead of the whole thing being detoured for the whole summer,” he said.
Daigle said that approaching the rebuilding in short segments of 45 days or less instead of ripping up the street all at once limited the time any one business would have serious access problems for customers.
He plans to add signs on the detour to help customers find his location.
“I am still unclear as to how much you can do with that,” he said.
He said the project would definitely affect his bottom line, “But its something that needs to be done. You’ve got to bite the bullet and do it,” he said.
DOT Project Manager Jessica Bowker said that when the road is being rebuilt, the city will install new sewers and a new water main. The project will also include new sidewalks, curbs and gutters with upgraded intersection curb ramps to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards, new streetlights and left-turn lanes at Third Avenue West and Washington Avenue.
The project will replace the current deteriorating pavement that dates to 1974. That concrete pavement was overlaid with asphalt in 1999 and a second time in 2009. The utility improvements will replace water and sewer lines that were installed in the 1950s. DOT officials said the sewer mains and the brick manholes were crumbling and the brittle cast iron water lines had suffered three major breaks in less than three years.
Bowker agreed that detours will cause local headaches. Washburn Mayor Mary Motiff said she was worried about a plan to detour heavy trucks to Highway A from Iron River to Port Wing, then completely around the Bayfield peninsula to get to Bayfield.
“There are a lot of trucks that make deliveries up to Bayfield,” she said, asking why Highway C couldn’t be used as a detour route.
Bowker said the DOT could consider that, but that because Highway C originated on Highway 13 well into the project area, that work would have to be completed before it could be used as a detour.
Nevertheless, Motiff said the detour on Highway A would add an hour of drive time for trucks going to Bayfield.
“I am very hesitant about that and I am really pushing for a way to use County Highway C instead,” she said. “I will be bringing it up whenever it is on the table.”
Heavy truck traffic bound for Washburn would be able to use a detour intended for car traffic on Omaha Street, which parallels Bayfield Street.
However, the use of Omaha Street as a detour was also questioned because of the impact heavy use of the quiet residential street and damage that could be done be done to the roadbed.
“This is a very tough project on how to handle traffic,” said DOT Supervisor Tyler Rongstad. “It is not an easy scenario, and we are hoping to get more feedback out of these meetings.”
Making matters more difficult is that the project cannot start until highway weight restrictions are lifted in mid-May, Rongstad said.
Despite the issues and complexities of the project, Motiff said she was looking forward to the road being repaired and other improvements.
“I am really glad that they are here this early helping us plan for how to do this as well as we can,” she said. “For me the biggest issue is making sure that people know that our businesses are open and how to get to them.”
Public comments for the project are due before Oct. 28, and preliminary plans for the work are to be prepared this winter. Final plans are to be completed by August of 2023. Additional information about the project, along with links to DOT project information are available via the city of Washburn website at http://www.cityofwashburn.org/bayfield-street-project.html.
