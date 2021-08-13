The Washburn Beautification Foundation presented August Yard of the Month awards to homeowners and gardeners who worked to beautify their yards and neighborhoods in the city.
The west-side yard selected was that of Craig and Sue Vasseur’s home on West Sixth Street. On the east side of Washburn, the home of Laura and Zach Olson on East Eighth Street was selected. The owners at both homes worked to beautify their front yards with an assortment of plantings and flowers that are enjoyed by their neighbors as well.
Congratulations also to AdventureUs for being selected Business of the Month. It has worked to improve the curb appeal of its Bayfield Street business. Pictured are Audrey Weaver and Frances Seefeldt in front of the AdventureUs store accepting the award on behalf of owner Amy Trimbo.
Information provided by Washburn Beautification Foundation.
