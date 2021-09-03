The Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Trail Association worked Aug. 21 to maintain of a section of wilderness trail and build the Chapter’s historical second designated campsite along the NCT. The chapter had a record number of volunteers show up for this event – 28 — with and Katie LeMoine of the U.S. Forest Service. Volunteers broke into two groups, one into the Porcupine Lake Wilderness and the second east to build the East Davis Lake backpacker campsite.
The volunteers doing maintenance in the most eastern section of the Porcupine Lake Wilderness were headed up by LeMoine. The group focused on preparing the section for a new trail adopter, Ty Martin. The group focused on removing downed trees, lopping and brushing the section of trail. A very large aspen tree with many large branches took a team effort to remove; no chainsaws are allowed in the wilderness sections of NCT.
The volunteers that headed east built the Chequamegon Chapter’s second designated campsite near East Davis Lake. These volunteers made a connector trail from the NCT to the new backpacker campsite, made a campfire/cooking area, made tent pads, installed benches made by Rick Pomerleau, installed a metal fire ring provided by the USFS, installed a post with a registration box made by Pomerleau and installed a campsite sign along the NCT where the connector trail starts. More designated campsites are planned.
Chequamegon Chapter volunteers build and maintain over 70 miles of North Country National Scenic Trail in partnership with the National Park Service and the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Service. Its website is northcountrytrail.org/che
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.