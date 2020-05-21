The Vaughn Avenue and Seventh Street West reconstruction and utility-replacement project is anticipated to begin around May 26 with completion set for Oct. 15. Project boundaries include Vaughn Avenue between Sixth Street West and 11th Street Wwest, and Seventh Street West between Chapple Avenue and Fourth Avenue.
The work will consist of water main and water service replacement, storm sewer replacement, curb and gutter replacement, pavement replacement and minimal sanitary sewer and sidewalk replacement. The construction zone will be closed to traffic during construction hours but open in the evening, as work allows; intersections will remain open for cross traffic but may be closed intermittently as work is completed. Residents should be prepared for interrupted driveway access and other inconveniences during the project.
Motorists are asked to take care when traveling in the vicinity.
Questions about the project can be directed to the Ashland Public Works Department at 715.682.7061.
Information provided by city of Ashland.
