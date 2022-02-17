Former Red Cliff Vice Chairman Michael LaGrew was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of release for the 2003 slaying of Red Cliff Family Education Director Jody Ricard.
Ashland County Circuit Court Judge Kelly McKnight rejected an agreement between prosecution and defense attorneys that would have allowed LaGrew to apply for extended supervision after 20 years of his mandatory life sentence, saying his crime was so heinous that he should never be allowed to be free again.
LaGrew, 57, entered a plea of no contest to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide and was convicted Jan. 4 after he admitted killing Ricard, then 50, in June of 2003. Ricard disappeared on June 27, 2003, and was the subject of an extensive land and air search involving hundreds of volunteers who searched in vain for her.
Her body was found 11 days later in a wooded area of the town of Russell.
According to court records, police had been investigating the case for 17 years when they finally arrested LaGrew. After he was arrested, LaGrew confessed that he and Ricard had argued about her employment and during the argument, he hit her in the head with a trailer jack. He then dragged her body into the woods, hit her again in the head and hid her body under a tree.
At the sentencing, McKnight, hearing the case in Bayfield County Circuit Court, said the case was aggravated both by the violence used to kill Ricard and the 17 years LaGrew spent denying his involvement in her death.
McKnight said he imposed the harshest possible sentence for first-degree intentional homicide after hearing from the victim’s family during the hearing.
“I see no reason to allow Mr. LaGrew to petition for extended supervision,” he said.
McKnight also discussed the length of time that LaGrew spent at large while relatives of Ricard were left wondering what happened to her.
“He enjoyed the prime of his life while the victim’s family was in agony,” he said.
Bayfield County District Attorney Kimberly Lawton said there was no crime as serious in state law as that LaGrew was convicted of. She also said the way the murder was carried out was particularly cruel.
“Cold and heatless are the best words to describe his character,” she said. “He hid the crime; it was his dark secret.”
Lawton said LaGrew’s expressions of remorse during Thursday’s hearing were “Way too little and way too late. They do nothing for the family.”
Defense attorney Heidi Brewer of Mercer said LaGrew was sorry for his actions in Ricard’s death, and noted his record of service to the Red Cliff community as a member of the National Guard, an emergency medical technician, and as a public servant on the Red Cliff tribal board and as vice chairman. She said he offered no excuses for what he had done.
“How do you make sense of this?” she said. “This one awful moment caused by Mr. LaGrew changed everything. He will pay the price for the acts that he took that day, in that one moment, and he knows he should pay the price. He also knows that nothing can make it right.”
LaGrew made a brief statement apologizing for his actions.
“I’m sorry to the family of Jody for what I have done. I took away a mother, a daughter, a wife, and in my heart I am truly, truly sorry,” he said.
LaGrew’s comments were preceded by the comments of eight family members who recounted the trauma and loss they had experienced because of the murder.
The first to speak was David Ricard, Jody Ricard’s husband, who said the entire family has gone through a very dark time.
“Jody’s death left a large hole in our family,” he said.
David Ricard observed that Christmas Day had been Jody Ricard’s birthday.
“Death has taken away the joy from the family of that day,” he said.
He said that he and Jody had looked forward to spending the rest of their lives together
“Nineteen years later, I still mourn her untimely death,” he said
Jody Ricard’s son Andrew Ricard said his mother spent her life helping other people, and said that her murder sent him into depression.
“It took years to bring my life into a semblance of a healthy situation; it never really goes away,” he said.
He said her absence is a continuing source of pain.
“She won’t get to see what I’ve made of my life, “ he said. “There is a great gaping hole in our lives that we will never be able to fill.”
Faye Eggert, younger sister of Jody Ricard, said the news of her sister’s disappearance “changed my life forever,” and she believed it sped up her father’s death.
“Jody’s death tainted my life. I could not enjoy my children, my husband, a meal, the sun shining, anything in a normal day, not when she was killed by such brutal means,” she said.
Jody Ricard’s older brother David Gajassky said his sister’s life mission was to serve the people around her.
“She had a keen awareness of the reality of the world she lived in and a moral compass, an enduring sense of duty that helped her to behave with integrity as well as the courage to speak the truth to the people she served,” he said.
Gajassky said her impact on the local community was reflected at her funeral by the 350 people who attended.
“The testimonials went on for hours,” he said.
“When Jody was taken from our midst as the result of this dreadful crime we all lost a precious part of my life, my sister. Her family lost a wife, a mother, a grandmother and an excellent cook, a talented seamstress, a teacher,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.