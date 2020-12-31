A sagging high-voltage power line is being blamed for an hours-long power-outage in Ashland and Odanah Thursday morning.
Xcel Spokeswoman Chris Ouellette said Xcel first received calls about flickering power supplies and momentary outages at about 9:44 a.m. She said work crews were immediately dispatched to search out the problem.
The issue was identified as a sagging 345-kilovolt power line near Ashland, which was taken out of service until 12:40 p.m. A total of 1,015 customers were affected by the outage.
Ouellette said she did not know what caused the sagging in the line, but said the outage was necessary in order to do temporary repairs. She said permanent repairs would be made at a later date, and said it was possible that service might have to be shut down again in order to make those repairs. She said it was unlikely that there would be another outage before the permanent fix was made. Ouellette said if another shutdown were needed, customers would most likely be notified beforehand.
The areas affected buy the outage were all served by the Second Street Substation, and reports indicated that the outages ran along Lake Shore Drive and the Ashland east side, including Walmart along with areas of Odanah in the Bad River Indian Reservation.
