Police now believe that a resident at a Cable apartment shot and killed one of three people who came to the apartment and were involved in a confrontation with residents.
Two residents were in the apartment at 13380 Spruce St. when three other people entered, Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said Saturday morning. An altercation of some sort broke out - Runice declined to comment on what it concerned - and a man who lives in the apartment shot one of the men who entered, Runice said.
The two residents were questioned Friday night, as were the other two survivors of the encounter, and all were released without charges, Runice said. Runice declined to name the victim pending notification of his relatives.
Runice went on to say that the three people who entered the apartment were known to the residents, and it was likely that the residents and the man who was shot were speaking to each other before the shooting, but he declined to characterize the conversation as an argument. He said sheriff's officers and the State Crime Lab worked through the night Friday at the scene, with Crime Lab personnel concluding their work there at about 6 a.m. Saturday.
Runice also said the two individuals who accompanied the gunshot victim to the apartment were both interviewed and released. He said the two apartment residents involved were taken into custody and interviewed and were later released. Runice said officers will conduct at least one more interview on Monday, but he declined to say who would be interviewed.
Deputies will meet with the Bayfield County district attorney on Tuesday about the possibility of filing criminal charges in the case, and that office will answer any questions about charging decisions.
Runice repeated that police do not believe that there is any threat to the community, saying there was no one at large who represented a threat to the public.
The apartment building in which the shooting took place is just off of Highway 63 toward the north side of the town of about 800 residents.
The shooting took place during one of the Cable area's biggest weekends of the year, as thousands of cross-country skiers, fans and support teams flood the area for the American Birkebeiner races.
Editor's note: Our original story follows:
One person is dead following a shooting Friday at an apartment in the village of Cable.
The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 5 p.m. with a report of a shooting at 13380 Spruce St. Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said that when officers arrived at the location, they discovered one person dead at the scene.
“There was a deceased person in the apartment, and we don’t believe that person resided in the home,” he said. “We are having conversations with the residents of the building, and there are no threats to any members of the community,” he said.
Runice said he had no details about the circumstances of the shooting, and said he couldn’t even say if the victim was male or female.
“I have very few details, because we are very much in the early stages of the investigation,” he said.
Runice said he may have additional information available to release Saturday.
