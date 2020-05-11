Red Cliff

Nathan W. Gordon and Joseph D. Montano Sr. will face off in the July 7 general election for the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa vice chairman position as a result of the primary election held Friday.

Incumbent Gordon culled 135 votes, and Montano received 90 votes in a five-person race. Candidates Christopher Hicks garnered 62 votes, Steven L. Boyd 34 votes and Mercie A. Gordon 32.

Laura J. Gordon received 255 nods for tribal secretary, and will vie against Troy D. Gordon, who received 93 votes in the primary.

