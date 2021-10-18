At least two people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Bayfield County.
Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said the crash happened at about 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and Ondossagon Road. Runice said the collision involved a northbound car on Highway 13 that was turning left onto Ondossagon Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup truck.
Runice said he did not know the extent of injuries but knew they were bad enough for an ambulance to be summoned with at least two people transported to Memorial Medical Center.
Runice said he had no information about the identity of the victims, but said he believed there were at least two occupants in each vehicle. He said he was told that one of the occupants was a small child.
