Ashland police have arrested two suspects believed responsible for shooting out the windows on more than a dozen vehicles, at least three businesses and four homes in Ashland this week.
Interim Chief of Police Bill Hagstrom said calls about the shootings began coming in at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and continued into Tuesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon Hagstrom said one suspect was a juvenile and one is an adult. He refused to release their names.
“Multiple charges of criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety will be recommended,” Hagstrom said.
Hagstrom said a vehicle suspected to have been used by the suspects has also been located and seized with the help of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Mellen Police Department.
“Evidence found inside the suspect vehicle supports witness accounts that a BB gun was used to damage the windows,” he said.
Hagstrom said one of the vehicles and several of the buildings were occupied at the time the windows were shot.
The owner of one home, Scott Cameron, said his son was standing behind a large picture window at his home when it was struck.
He said he was outraged by the shooting, which endangered his son.
“The best thing that can happen is for the police to find them before I do,” he said.
Cameron said he believed the shooters were probably young kids.
“Most probably boys with time on their hands, but I also know that there are laws on the books that make their parents responsible, and I will pursue it,” he said.
Cameron said the window that was shot was a large picture window over 12 feet long that cost more than $4,000.
“Replacing the glass will be about another $2,000 I would guess,” he said.
Another victim, Jeff Munson, said he was asleep in his car at the Xcel Energy hot pond parking lot when he awoke to a loud bang and found a rear side window had been shattered.
“At first I was startled. I wondered what the hell just happened. I thought maybe some kid threw a rock at my car,” Munson said. “I got out to check the damage. I was shocked to see a bullet hole in my rear side window. I was lucky the bullet never hit me. I dodged a bullet. The shooter fired three or four shots at my car, eventually, hitting and smashing my rear side window.”
It was still dark on Tuesday morning when Mark Gomall got into his car to go to work. As soon as he sat down, he realized he was sitting on broken glass.
Bewildered, he got out of the car and as soon as he saw the driver’s side window, he knew where the glass had come from. The entire window was shattered and was sagging from a large hole in the upper left hand corner. Clearly the window had been shot out.
“Now I’m afraid to open and close it again,” said Mark’s wife Lynn Gomoll. “Thankfully we have good friends, and they are going to help us get a replacement door.”
Still, Gomoll said she was angered by what appears to be a senseless drive-by act of vandalism.
“With everything that is going on with the pandemic, they need their vehicles to go to work, winter is coming and you have to have a window,” she said. “This needs to stop, it’s just shameful.”
Among the vehicles struck by the projectiles was a motor coach owned by Rich and Karen Gardner of Hilton Head, S.C. They were parked at a Prentice Park campsite watching television when they heard a loud crack on the front window of the coach. When the two investigated they found a circular hole in the glass about the size of a nickel.
The couple was making a trip around the Great Lakes and stopped to visit in Ashland.
Rich Gardner said replacing the large single-piece window could cost upwards of $5,000 but said he hoped a window repair firm in Michigan could fix the damage.
Hagstrom said because the case was still under investigation, he was not certain when it would be sent to the district attorney for prosecution.
