Volunteers of the Chequamegon Chapter started an ambitious set of tasks on North Country National Scenic Trail Oct. 16. The focus was on building a stairway on a steep section of washed-out NCT, replacing a bridge that had been washed out on one side with a longer bridge and repairing water bars so that they were functioning properly again. These projects were all on Copper Falls State Park NCT.
On Oct. 23, Chequamegon Chapter volunteers returned to finish building the stairs and finish replacing the bridge. The stairs are now completed and the bridge is near completion, but volunteers ran out of battery power while working on the railing. This was the last chapter-scheduled trail maintenance event for the season, however Chequamegon Chapter trail adopters continue to maintain their sections of NCT through the year on their own schedules.
Chequamegon Chapter volunteers build and maintain over 70 miles of North Country National Scenic Trail in partnership with the National Park Service, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the North Country Trail Association. Check out its website at www.northcountrytrail.org/che.
Information provided by the Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.