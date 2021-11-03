Copper Falls

Mel Baughman (from left), Don Quick, Clair Morud, Barb Tellier, Kevin Schram, Mark Belknap, Ellie Williams, Marty Swank and Mike Trieschmann on a section of bridge that they and other volunteers rebuilt along the North Country Scenic Trail. (Contributed photo)

Volunteers of the Chequamegon Chapter started an ambitious set of tasks on North Country National Scenic Trail Oct. 16. The focus was on building a stairway on a steep section of washed-out NCT, replacing a bridge that had been washed out on one side with a longer bridge and repairing water bars so that they were functioning properly again. These projects were all on Copper Falls State Park NCT.

On Oct. 23, Chequamegon Chapter volunteers returned to finish building the stairs and finish replacing the bridge. The stairs are now completed and the bridge is near completion, but volunteers ran out of battery power while working on the railing. This was the last chapter-scheduled trail maintenance event for the season, however Chequamegon Chapter trail adopters continue to maintain their sections of NCT through the year on their own schedules.

Chequamegon Chapter volunteers build and maintain over 70 miles of North Country National Scenic Trail in partnership with the National Park Service, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the North Country Trail Association. Check out its website at www.northcountrytrail.org/che.

Information provided by the Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments