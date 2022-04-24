trail hikes

Hikers along a section of Drummond area North Country National Scenic Trail. (Contributed photo by Vickie Swank

The Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will host a series of nine hikes, each between seven and nine miles long, on Wednesdays over the summer with the first hike on Wednesday, June 15 and the last Aug. 17. The hikes will begin at a designated trailhead at 9 a.m. and end sometime in the afternoon. Arrangements for shuttles will be made at the trailhead. The hiking speed will depend on the weather, trail conditions and terrain, but it will probably average around 2 mph. There will be regular breaks for hydration and a longer break for lunch.

