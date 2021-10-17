throwback tuesday

The 1905 City Directory lists 17 meat markets in town. This is the Stenz G. & A Meat Market. It was located at 411 E. Second St.

Stop in the museum and peruse our vast collection of City Directories going back to 1887. The museum is located at 216 Main St. W. Open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.

