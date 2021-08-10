Throwback Tuesday

This is Second Street on the north side of the 300 block. It looks to be around the end of the 1950s. The stores from right to left are The Hub, Schillers Shoes, Tackle Box and Anderson Clothing. I don't remember the Tackle Box being there, but I visited the others. I was about 10 years old then.
The museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check out its new displays and great gift shop, many items on sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.