Throwback Tuesday

This is Second Street on the north side of the 300 block. It looks to be around the end of the 1950s. The stores from right to left are The Hub, Schillers Shoes, Tackle Box and Anderson Clothing. I don't remember the Tackle Box being there, but I visited the others. I was about 10 years old then.

The museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out its new displays and great gift shop, many items on sale.

