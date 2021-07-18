Throwback Tuesday

This was A. P. Conner & Co. clothing store located at 311-315 Second St. W. The wooden sidewalks and dirt streets date it to the late 1800s or early 1900s.

The museum is now open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out our sales in the gift shop and new exhibits.

