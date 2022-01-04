Throwback Tuesday

This is a great aerial photo of the old Ashland High School in 1932. The school was built in 1904. It was gutted by fire in 1917 and finally torn down in the 1990s. You can’t help but wonder how it would have changed the city if the building had been repurposed into housing units, as was proposed before it was destroyed. Another great building lost to the wrecking ball.
The museum is now closed for the winter and will re-open in April.
Information provided by Ashland Historical Museum.
