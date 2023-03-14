Throwback Tuesday

The building at 321-323 Second St. W. housed Bardon, Kellogg Co. Dry Goods General Merchandise and Groceries from the 1880s through 1917 and in 1921 became the Northern National Bank and in 1933 became the Northern State Bank. The bank and its addition to the east are shown in this photo.

