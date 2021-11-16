Throwback Tuesday

This is a picture of East Second Street showing the two trolley tracks. The overhead wires indicate it was an electric trolley. Ashland started with horse-drawn trolleys.

Our board member Ed Monroe found some glass plates (negatives) in the basement of the museum and scanned them.

The museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gift shop is well stocked, so shop early.

