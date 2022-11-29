throwback Tuesday

LEFT: The Fifield Block at 505 W. Main St. once held both the American Express office and the Ashland Daily Press. ABOVE: Today it is home to Moores on Main. (Photos contributed by Ashland Historical Society)
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves up to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts of 6 to 10 inches in the higher terrain of the Penokee Range of central Ashland and northern Iron counties. Total snowfall of 4 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest this morning and this afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour or more are possible late this morning and this afternoon. Visibility will be one-quarter mile or less in heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
LEFT: The Fifield Block at 505 W. Main St. once held both the American Express office and the Ashland Daily Press. ABOVE: Today it is home to Moores on Main. (Photos contributed by Ashland Historical Society)
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.