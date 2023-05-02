Throwback Tuesday
Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society

The building at 110 Front St. W. started in 1950 by Harry and Myrtle Bouchard as Bouchard’s Drive In. It later became Newmans Cafe & Drive-In, then’s Bridgemans Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant. Today, Walgreens is located on the site.

