Throwback Tuesday

This photo was taken looking west from the corner of Second Street and Fourth Avenue West. The big building on the right is the Shores Block. It was one of our early banks. It was eventually torn down and the J.C. Penneys store was built. Now it is a furniture store.
The museum is open with new displays and a nicely stocked gift shop. We are open Monday, Friday and Saturdays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
