Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to four inches, with the highest accumulation most likely from the Bayfield Peninsula into central and southwest Douglas County as well as in the snow belt of Ashland County. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning will end then snow is expected to increase in coverage and intensity late this morning into the afternoon, especially from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest into central to southwest Douglas County and in the snow belt of Ashland County. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&