This morning while at the kitchen table with that last bit of coffee I looked out at our high deck with its bird feeders, covered gas grill, and a plastic Christmas tree. It was still early, pretty dark, not even seven o’clock yet, and it was snowing. This is lake effect snow, the sort of snowfall we regularly receive this time of year, so they are small bits of the white stuff, but they can soon add-up to something. It has been nearly twenty years in this hillside house for us and lake effect snow has become an acceptable part of our lives. It is interesting how things like that can happen.
Take for example, that plastic Christmas tree out there. It has a simple string of colored lights on it, and a cheap golden fiber star set smartly on its tip. Simple enough, but actually sort of nice. Those plastic boughs are topped with several inches of snow–most from the past few weeks–and given the soft colorful glow of the lights shining through the snow it is pleasant. Yes, we have a plastic Christmas tree out on our deck and from all signs the family enjoys it.
Each morning this winter either my bride or I rise first, come to the dark kitchen, flip on the outdoor deck lights–there is a string of small soft white bulbs wrapped around the deck’s railing, and the colored lights from the tree. It’s nice, this high deck with the lights. It seems to fit into the neighborhood up here on this hillside.
It has been a long string of years for me to get used to plastic Christmas trees. This is the first one to make it into any of the houses, or few apartments, my wife and I have found ourselves in over the long sixty years we have been together. But let me be clear: we still have not had a plastic tree inside our house as our main Christmas tree. No, a real spruce–one from friend Judy and her Ondossagon farm this year–served as our living-room Christmas tree this time. Real trees–balsam or spruce–have always been carried into our living rooms, decorated and left up at least until the first of each new year.
It goes way back, I suppose, this antipathy of mine for plastic Christmas trees. Simply put, there were no such things in my earliest years, and then there was that negative feeling we had for plastic after World War II. In those immediate post-war years we began finding plastic used for a number of things, and much of it was manufactured in Japan. We were still reacting to WWII and anything imported from Japan was suspect. I recall how that early plastic would break easily, and if something was made in Japan–and of plastic–our biases came forward in our negativism. We did not like Japanese imports, and certainly something made of plastic. Our memories of World War II were still fresh, too much alive. But, time can be a healer. And besides, how many wars have we fought since the 1940’s–how many “policing actions”? If we held long-term grudges against enemies from all these wars imagine how that would be.
Well. For years and years my family’s Christmas came from our farm woodlots. There is another story in there, a tale about how we worked to find the perfectly shaped tree, how empty spaces were filled-in by drilling holes into the trunk and inserting a perfect bough here or there. It was a serious matter, this thing about having a perfectly shaped Christmas tree. My dad took great pride in finding such a tree in the farm woods, marking it with a colored rag, then in early December cutting it and bringing it up to the house. We took our Christmas trees seriously–and remarked about friends and neighbors who might have felt otherwise.
So. That tree out on our deck is the first plastic tree to join us this time ‘round. It must have a message, must be telling us something. No, that six-foot “tree” did not make it indoors, but it is still there, still part of the household, even though it is relegated to being out on that snowy deck.
There is nothing like the wonderful smell of a freshly cut balsam tree, a smell we can enjoy that first week or two after setting up our real Christmas tree
Relatives at Red Cliff have used plastic Christmas trees for years, but we have stood firm. I wonder, could we be relenting? Could we be heading for an upcoming Christmas when we use a plastic tree instead of the real thing? Could our advanced ages bring such a thing about? I suspect there is some plastic in that stent I wear in my upper chest, so is there something I am not being absolutely truthful about here? Do we really make big changes when we grow old?
Howard Paap is a writer and former poet laureate of Bayfield, where he lives with his wife and dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.