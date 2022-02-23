Snowmageddon? Already taken. Snowzilla? Ditto.
Let’s call this one the Abominable Snowstorm, a record-setting avalanche that all but shut down the Bay Area for the better part of three days this week.
The snow began in the pre-dawn hours Monday, and didn’t let up until sometime before dawn Wednesday. By the time it abated, it dumped 19.4 inches on downtown Ashland, 28 inches just south of the city and a whopping 33.5 inches on Washburn.
“We also had a report of 29.7 inches outside of Herbster, five miles south,” National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Moore of Duluth said. “I’m sure there are places that had even more. The previous record for a two-day snowfall was 31.3 inches, from a reliable observer in Ashland. That was back in 2013, the two days ending Dec. 24.”
Schools closed. The hospital shut down all but emergency services. Highway 2 traffic was detoured around the snow-covered lakefront. Restaurants and other businesses sent employees home early. The snow was so heavy it even forced local mail carriers to abandon their “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” motto.
“When you can’t get out of the parking lot, you can’t deliver the mail,” Ashland Postmaster Mark Thimm said.
One carrier who did make it out likely wishes she didn’t. She was rear-ended on Highway 13.
“She’s OK, but the truck’s not,” Thimm said. “Glad she’s OK, that’s more important.”
After that crash, Thimm recalled carriers to keep them safe in poor visibility.
The culprit in all of it? The wind.
“With this storm, the way the low pressure tracked, on southwest Lake Superior we had a very prolonged period of east-northeast winds and that really primed the lake effect,” Moore said. “The wind was kind of converging on Washburn. If you lined up a big arrow over Lake Superior going toward Washburn, it went over a lot of water picking up moisture, and then as the wind shifted the rest of the south shore got hit. If the lake had been covered in a lot of ice, it wouldn’t have been so intense.”
That’s the scientific explanation. Practically speaking, though, the why didn’t matter.
Highway crews worked through the day Tuesday, stopping for an occasional break and to give their eyes a chance to recover.
"It’s white everywhere, on the roads, in the sky," Ashland County Highway Commissioner Matt Erickson said Tuesday. "We’ve been making the rounds. Each route is about two to three hours. Once you’re done, get a cup of coffee, it’s time to go do it again."
Then Wednesday, it was time to start digging out – even as most schools and some other businesses remained closed.
And as always in the Bay Area, a lot of neighbors turned out to help neighbors.
Tom St. Germain was out Wednesday using his tractor-mounted snowblower to clear driveways and sidewalks for folks in his area.
“I was just driving around after I cleared my place, and I thought, 'Why not?' People have helped me out plenty of times. It’s a chance to pay some of that back,” he said.
