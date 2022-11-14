Members of the Bad River American Legion and the Chequamegon Veterans Organization present the colors during the Veterans Day ceremony at Ashland High School Tuesday. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
A veteran salutes as the Ashland High School Choir sings “The Star Spangled Banner” Tuesday. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Ashland High School drummers and singers play the “Flag Song” during Tuesday’s Veterans Day ceremony. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Local veterans perform a 21-gun salute during the Veterans Day Ceremony Tuesday at Ashland High School. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Among the Veterans Day observances in the Bay Area, Ashland High School hosted ceremonies and observances for students and vets.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
