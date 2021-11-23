Book tree

Vaughn Public Library Director Sarah Adams stacks books to create the library’s annual holiday book tree Tuesday. The “tree” has been a library tradition for several years to celebrate the holiday season. Also at the library, story time has returned and families are invited to attend at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

