COVID-19 again requires significant changes to the way we deliver free tax preparation. We will be following IRS and AARP Foundation guidelines to prepare taxes using a drop-off model of service.
Taxpayers must pick up an envelope containing paperwork that needs to be completed before an appointment can be made. Instructions for making an appointment are included in the packet.
Taxpayers can pick up the required envelope at the following locations beginning Jan. 20.
- Bayfield County Courthouse
117 E. Fifth St., Washburn
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Look for the Tax-Aide banner. This is the entrance where the envelopes will be located.
It is self-serve.
No staff or volunteers will be on-site to answer questions or provide service.
- Ashland, Bayfield, Cable and Iron River libraries
- Town of Bell Town Hall, Cornucopia
