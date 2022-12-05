Taqueria

Nicolas Blancarte, left, and Aquiles Garcia are eager to open Taqueria La Monarca at the former One Night in Bangkok location on Main Street East in Ashland. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

Two local entrepreneurs are opening a new kind of restaurant in Ashland as another local eatery returns to its roots.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments