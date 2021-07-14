BAYFIELD – What was going to be a packed house for a Tanya Tucker concert will be silent.
Her show at the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield on Saturday, July 17, was cancelled Thursday because of an emergency operation.
Tucker’s representation issued the following statement:
“It is with regret that we have to cancel all shows for the remainder of July as Tanya has been admitted to the hospital today for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention. We truly appreciate you.”
"Big Top Chautauqua wishes Ms. Tucker a speedy and complete recovery," the Big Top said.
