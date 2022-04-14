...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS MAY LEAD TO QUICKLY REDUCED
VISIBILITIES THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
Snow showers are expected across the region today. The combination
of snow showers and breezy conditions, especially along and south
of US Highway 2, may cause roadways to become quickly snow covered
and visibilities to rapidly drop to one quarter mile or less for
brief periods. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions
and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The northern portions of Ashland and Iron
County will see the strongest winds that should frequently gust
to 45 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Former Bay-Area golfer and current Class A PGA teaching professional Reece Bartelt, son of Ashland’s Ken Bartelt, will play in the PGA Professionals Championship in Austin, Texas April 17-20. Bartelt will compete with more than 200 golfers, the top 20 of whom will gain berths in the PGA tournament, one of four majors on the PGA Tour, in May in Tulsa, Okla. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.
