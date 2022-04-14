Reece Bartelt

Former Bay-Area golfer and current Class A PGA teaching professional Reece Bartelt, son of Ashland’s Ken Bartelt, will play in the PGA Professionals Championship in Austin, Texas April 17-20. Bartelt will compete with more than 200 golfers, the top 20 of whom will gain berths in the PGA tournament, one of four majors on the PGA Tour, in May in Tulsa, Okla. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.

