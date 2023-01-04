BayCoInauguration

Bayfield County officials were sworn into their offices Wednesday by Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson. Clerk of Court Deidre Zifko (from left, front), replacing retiring Clerk of Court Kay Cederberg, Deputy County Clerk Emma Grove, Deputy Coroner Chris Beeksma, Deputy County Clerk Patricia Stewart, Deputy County Clerk Kim Pospychalla, Sheriff Tony Williams, replacing retiring Sheriff Paul Susienka and Deputy Coroner Joseph LeBouton (rear, from left) and Coroner Tom Renz all took their oaths of office.

