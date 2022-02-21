...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches, with
up to 19 inches along the South Shore of Lake Superior. Gusty
winds, especially around Lake Superior will cause blowing and
drifting. Near white-out conditions close to Lake Superior at
times.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Areas
closest to Lake Superior are at higher risk for near white out
conditions at times due to lake enhanced banded snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight
into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with two main waves. The first will occur this morning into
this evening with a break in snow intensity tonight. The
second will occur on Tuesday with the snow diminishing in
intensity Tuesday night. The snow should be dry and fluffy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Jane Weber of the Timber Wolf Alliance discusses the cultural and biological significance of wolves, via online learning, with Bayfield fifth-graders. (Contributed photo)
Bayfield School District fifth-grade teachers Gina Monroe, Sarah Potter and Amy Day are doing what teachers do best: engaging their students in fact-finding, critical thinking and then teaching them how to take action on what they find out.
The plan for the fifth grade, beginning the week of Jan. 17, was for students to hear from a variety of invited guests to learn about all things concerning wolves. Once the students had participated in the featured webinars and assigned readings and videos, they would process what they learned and form an opinion on whether they believed there should be a state wolf hunt. Finally, students would craft a persuasive letter stating their opinion based on the facts they learned and send it to their state legislators.
The teachers invited the Timber Wolf Alliance, the International Wolf Center in Ely, MN, Andy Edwards, a wildlife biologist with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife biologist Pete David to present, via Zoom.
“Our students are really excited about this content, which has traditionally been a fifth-grade unit of study here at Bayfield,” fifth-grade teacher Gina Monroe said. “Integrating technology, science, math, social studies, Native American culture, and English language arts allows for authentic learning to happen while covering important standards and concepts. But most importantly, kids are engaged, eager to learn, and excited to have their voices heard.”
On Jan. 19, TWA coordinator Jane Weber presented to the Bayfield students, who were at home, learning virtually along with their teachers. She talked about wolf ecology, wolf numbers over time in Wisconsin, the importance of wolves to various groups, and conflicts arising between wolves, other animals and humans. The students were engaged, asking questions, thinking and processing the information, and overall quite charming. The session ended with a “dog show-and-tell” as several students, as well as Jane, gave their pets some momentary screen time fame.
