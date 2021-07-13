The Highland String Quartet will return to Bayfield July 22 for a 5:30 p.m. performance at the Bayfield Presbyterian Church. All are Duluth natives and members of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. Each holds their principal and assistant principal positions with the DSSO and is a founding member of the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra and plays for the Lyric Opera of the North.
Steve Highland, first violin, has been the assistant concertmaster of the DSSO for over 25 years and concertmaster of the LSCO for almost as long. He has also studied and taught physics at UWS and UMD and currently he is busy tutoring math students in the TRIO program at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet.
Laurie Bastian, second violin, has been playing since the age of 7 and has been principal second violinist in the DSSO since 1987. With a full studio of violin/ viola students of all ages for over three decades, she also has fiddled in country-rock bands.
Violist Ronald Kari attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He has been playing in the DSSO for 59 consecutive seasons and is currently assistant principal violist, historian, and coordinator of the Youth Ensembles for that organization.
Cellist Betsy Husby holds the principal chair with the DSSO and the LSCO. She has a doctor of musical arts degree from Stony Brook University and has performed in France, Russia, and Japan with pianist Alexander Chernyshev.
The Quartet will present a program of romantic selections from Czech composers Zdeněk Fibich and Antonín Dvořák, then the complete classical Haydn String Quartet in D Minor, Op. 76, No. 2 (“Quinten”), and conclude with Gershwin’s swingy and meditative Lullaby.
This is the second of the 2021 Bayfield Summer Concerts.
Information provided by Bayfield Summer Concert Series.
