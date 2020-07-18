Storms that ripped through the Bay Area early Saturday left extensive damage in their wake, especially in the Sanborn area.
Multiple buildings were down or damaged with trees and debris strewn across roads and fields. At least one tornado warning was issued early Saturday, for the Port Wing area, after radar suggested a storm capable of producing a twister was moving across the peninsula.
The Daily Press has a reporter in the Sanborn area and will update this story as more information becomes available.
The National Weather Service in Duluth predicts another line of possibly-severe storms will move through the area late Saturday afternoon.
