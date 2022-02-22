11 a.m.: Ashland City Hall and the Vaughn Public Library are closing for the day as the storm continues. Both Ashland and Washburn have declared snow emergencies and imposed parking restrictions.
10:45 a.m.: Ashland Parks and Recreation, the APR office, and the Bretting Community Center are closed Tuesday. No drop in activities, and no evening classes will be held.
10 a.m.: More local businesses have announced they are closed due to the storm. In Ashland, The Local and One Night in Bangkok have posted notices that they will not open.
9:45 a.m.: Portions of Ashland and Washburn have about two feet of snow on the ground already with another several inches expected for the remainder of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
NWS meteorologist Josh Sandstrom said a resident in Washburn recorded 24 inches of snow as of 9 p.m. Monday, and several more inches surely had fallen since then. Another resident just outside of Ashland reported 23 inches as of about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
"In general, there's a lot of reports of right around 20 inches in that area," he said. "We had kind of, well, I don't want to call it a lull because it snowed all night. But we had a bit of a break and we're getting the second round right now. We'll still have periods of heavy snow with steady to moderate snow all day."
Sandstrom said the area could expect several more inches Tuesday, driven by lake-effect blasts thanks to strong north winds.
"We'll still get an appreciable amount of snow yet and it wouldn't surprise me at all if we got some areas with 30 inches or more," he said. "It's an anomalous storm, especially for your area, and the main reason is these persistent north winds. Ashland got in on that lake effect for sure."
9:30 a.m. The Burger Barn in Ashland announced it will remain closed today after closing early Monday. Judging by traffic downtown, it is not the only business that made that decision.
9:10 a.m.: Memorial Medical Center said Tuesday morning that it was closing the facility to everything but emergency cases as the second day of a winter storm gripped the area.
The hospital stressed that the emergency room remained open and anyone with an emergency should call 911 for help.
9 a.m.: Highway 2 along Ashland's lakefront has been closed to all vehicles with traffic rerouted from Ashland across Highway 137 and back to Highway 2 in Bayfield County.
The highway was buried beneath drifting snow Tuesday morning and visibility was down in some areas to less than a city block.
All local schools on Monday canceled Tuesday classes and after-school activities.
8 a.m.:
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A powerful winter storm with heavy snow and ice has created dangerous travel conditions, closed scores of schools and caused a chain reaction accident that injured at least six people in the Upper Midwest.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Dakotas Tuesday.
In Minnesota, snow continued to mount following Monday's totals ranging from 13 inches (33 centimeters) in the west-central region and 7 inches (17.7 centimeters) near Duluth.
In North Dakota, the State Patrol said five semis and eight other vehicles piled up west of Fargo Monday, closing a section of Interstate 94. At least six people were treated at Fargo hospitals.
In South Dakota, cold temperatures and perilous wind chills were expected through the majority of the week. Forecasters said daytime highs along the North Dakota border were likely to stay well below zero.
Sustained winds and gusts will drive wind chills down to minus 25 to 40 below across the western half of South Dakota through Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
Through noon on Tuesday, the weather service said up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of additional snow accumulation is expected across the western half of the state, with the majority of new snowfall along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor.
Schools across the region closed Tuesday or switched to virtual learning. In Wisconsin, the state's largest district, Milwaukee Public Schools, was among the numerous closings.
