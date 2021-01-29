Over the holiday season Lakeshore Holiday West teamed up with Heartland Communications Group to sponsor the Magic Stocking, an annual fundraiser that supports The BRICK Ministries’ food shelf. Shoppers were encouraged to drop their change, checks,or cash in the stockings placed in local businesses throughout the holidays. This year they collected more than $1,000 for The BRICK. With the matching dollars from Lakeshore Holiday West, The BRICK was presented with $2,020. What a great way to start the new year! This partnership helps ensure that food-insecure community members can rely on The BRICK year-round to meet their grocery needs.
Coffey, Inc. is co-owned by brothers Jim and John Coffey and is the parent company of Lakeshore Holiday West. Heartland Communications is a small-market radio group serving northcentral and northwestern Wisconsin with six AM and FM radio stations. Both the Coffeys and Heartland Communications have been supporting The BRICK Ministries with the Magic Stocking annually, ensuring that The BRICK continues to serve the low-income residents of Ashland and Bayfield Counties.
For more information on receiving assistance, volunteering opportunities, or making a gift, contact The BRICK at 715-682-7425, thebrick@centurytel.net, or visit www.thebrickministries.com.
Information provided by The BRICK Ministries.
