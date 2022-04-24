...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near
Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued later tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.1 feet on 04/22/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Laura Idle and Rose Spieler-Sandberg, together known as Idle Rose, entertain during Saturday's fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, hosted by the Chequamegon Bay United Methodist Churches. (Tom Stankard/staff photo)
Couples and kids danced to the folk and polka tunes of Double Squeeze as $4,800 was raised for Ukrainian refugees from the Russian invasion. (Contributed photo)
Sean VanZeeland performs at Bay City Bohemian Hall in Ashland. (Tom Stankard/staff photo)
Almost 200 people attended Saturday’s chili feed and folk music fundraiser at Ashland's Bay City Bohemian Hall, sponsored by the Chequamegon Bay United Methodists. The effort raised $4,800 for Ukrainian refugees. The money and cards of support and encouragement made by kids at the event will be donated to Ukrainian families who have fled the Russian invasion of their country.
