Almost 200 people attended Saturday’s chili feed and folk music fundraiser at Ashland's Bay City Bohemian Hall, sponsored by the Chequamegon Bay United Methodists. The effort raised $4,800 for Ukrainian refugees. The money and cards of support and encouragement made by kids at the event will be donated to Ukrainian families who have fled the Russian invasion of their country.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments