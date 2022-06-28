Roe1.jpg

Protesters lined both sides of Lake Shore Drive West in Ashland Monday to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v Wade. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

Dozens of Bay-Area residents lined both sides of Ashland’s Lake Shore Drive West to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse precedent and allow states to outlaw abortion.

Roe2.jpg

Activists made their voices heard, waving signs and shouting slogans at passing cars. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

