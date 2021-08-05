Tuckpointing

Contractors from Berglund Corp. operate booms at the Ashland Housing Authority as they repair and replace brick and caulking on the Bay Tower Building. This is only one of the capital projects being completed by the AHA to improve and modernize buildings, sidewalks, family homes, safety and security. The agency expects to spend more than $600,000 in the next year on improvements for its facilities.

Information provided by Ashland Housing Authority.

