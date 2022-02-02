As the numbers of new COVID cases reported in Wisconsin continues a steep decline — less than half of what they were just 10 days ago — there is hope that the latest variant of the coronavirus might be on its way out.
But while current levels of infection are still far higher than any previous record, there is reason to anticipate a time when COVID does not dominate life.
It is fitting then that a feeling of renewal should be in the air.
It matches the theme of the annual Spring Chequamegon Bay Arts Council show: “Renaissance — time of new growth and rebirth,” set for March 2-31 at the Washburn Museum and Cultural Center.
The council has been around since the 1981 with a mission of supporting the development of arts and artists in northern Wisconsin. The spring art shows sponsored by the organization are themed shows open to anyone.
“When we came up with the idea, we were coming out of COVID, and that matches last year’s theme, which was resilience,” said outgoing CBAC President Joanne Meirhofer.
Now, more than two years into the pandemic, organizers are trying to signal that art — and life — are resuming.
“What we are trying to express is that this is a moment of rebirth and reemergence. We are not necessarily talking about the historical Renaissance period in history. This is more an expression of how we feel after a long, cold winter and a lot of isolating because of COVID,” said board member Ann Christensen. “Hopefully, COVID is on the downswing and this will feel like a reemergence.”
Board member Dorota Bussey said the event is open to many forms of art — sculptures, paintings, jewelry, photographs.
“We are open to almost anything you could consider art,” she said. “Not huge, because we are limited in space to what is available at the Washburn Cultural Center.”
Christensen said the event also offers local artists a chance to sell their work.
Incoming Board President Joel Langholz said he wants all artists to feel free to enter the show.
“You don’t have to be a member. You don’t even have to be an expert artist. You can be a beginner. That is something we really want to emphasize, that you don’t have to be an established artist, you just have to be interested.” he said.
A $25 entry fee covers three artworks. At least one of the entries must be offered for sale. Artists will receive 70% of the sale price, with 30% going to the Washburn Cultural Center. No funds will go to CBAC.
Artworks are to be delivered to the Washburn Museum and Cultural Center on Feb. 25-26 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. It can be picked up on April, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The show will also be carried online, as a virtual show, with links to be available at the Museum and Cultural Center’s website at https://www.washburnculturalcenter.com/ and at the CBAC website at https://cbayarts.org/.
Bussey said those who want to attend in person should feel comfortable doing so.
“The Cultural Center is very good about mask wearing and spacing,” she said. “It’s a big place and it is much nicer to look at art in person.”
