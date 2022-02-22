Kari Olinger never knows what will walk, hop, crawl or slither through the door every day at Ashland’s Chequamegon Humane Association.
Over the years, the agency has taken in — and adopted out — pigs, snakes, bunnies, and even an occasional paraplegic dog or giant spider.
Many shelters would refuse to accept such animals, but they often don’t have a place to go when their owners can no longer take care of them, Olinger, CHA’s director, said. But CHA wants to give every animal a chance at life.
“We will continue to do so. Animals would be left to fend for themselves or end up in homes not equipped to care for them properly,” she said.
Although no one at the shelter was overly eager to care for a tarantula or some of the other odd critters, many turned out to be some of their favorite clients.
Most recently, the owner of the tarantula — named Spiderman — was moving and couldn’t take the arachnid with them.
Some staff members shied away from Spiderman, but Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Annie DeSimone and most of the staff members came to enjoy working with him until he was adopted.
“He was pretty cool with being there. It tickles when you hold him, but he was actually pretty cool,” DeSimone said.
Tarantulas are very low maintenance and easy to take care of. Give them a cricket a couple times a week and offer them a cage with a couple places to hide, and they should be happy. In fact, Spiderman might have been more leery of people than they were of him — when his room got crowded, he preferred to hide in his cave.
Spiderman earned a special distinction: He went to a new home on Dec. 31, making him the last animal to be adopted in 2021.
But perhaps the most-loved unusual animals were a pair of potbelly pigs named Claire and Jamie, who quickly made themselves right at home — and garden. They made themselves a mud pit to jump around in and get dirty, DeSimone said.
“The whole staff were obsessed with them,” she said. “Super fun to have. They made funny noises when they were happy and wagged their tails like a dog.”
It wasn’t all fun and games, though. When they rescued them, Claire weighed only about 40 pounds because her previous owner neglected them. Staff fattened her up in no time and by the time they were adopted, Claire had gained 60 pounds, DeSimone said.
Pigs are very smart animals, smarter even than dogs, she said. There are many upsides to having a pig, but it’s important to remember they can’t be out in the sun for too long because they get sunburned easily.
Seeing Claire and Jamie leave the shelter and get adopted in 2019 was a sad but happy moment for the staff.
Another temporary tenant had neither hoofs nor eight legs. A python slithered into the shelter one day when its owner could no longer care for it.
“Not something we normally get,” DeSimone said. “He was cool. He was pretty little; maybe 2 feet long.”
Most of the staff were reluctant to go near the snake, but a couple brave members, including DeSimone, were excited to see Wasabi at the shelter, even if was only for a brief time before he was adopted.
Much more cuddly was Pierre, a 4-year-old husky that was limited to moving around with the help of a wheelchair because his hind legs were paralyzed.
Despite his limitations, Pierre kept on rolling and delighted the staff. Taking care of him was not a walk in the park, though.
“He was a very large dog, so staff had to work as a team to get him strapped in and out of his wheel hair. But he was worth it,” she said.
The staff’s most recent challenge is Dizzy, a cat still available for adoption. She is a cute and fluffy girl that unfortunately suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia, sometimes called wobbly cat syndrome.
“It’s a neurological condition they’re born with that causes them to have poor coordination,” she said.
Although the little rascal doesn’t get along well with other cats, DeSimone said, “she is such a sweet and loving girl.”
In addition to the pigs, spiders and snakes, the shelter also has taken in ferrets, rats, hedgehogs, gerbils and a number of goats, DeSimone said. People sometimes also drop off, birds, squirrels, skunks and other wild animals but those belong at wildlife rehabilitators.
Those exceptions aside, Olinger is confident that her staff can accommodate — and find a perfect home for — just about any pet that comes through the door.
Those interested in adopting Dizzy can log on to chaadopt.org, visit the Chequamegon Humane Association’s Facebook page or call (715) 682-9744.
