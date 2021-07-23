Spectator cruise

The Archipelago will take spectators on a breakfast cruise the morning of the Aug. 7 Point to La Pointe swim. (Contributed photo)

Tickets for the first-ever spectator boat for the Aug. 7 Point to La Pointe open-water swim now are available. The Archipelago will offer spectators a continental breakfast and a close-up view of the race. Tickets are $60 per person and all proceeds go to supporting the Bayfield Recreation Center.

The Timeline for the cruise is as follows:

• Boarding for guests begins at 6:20 a.m. sharp.

• Boat departs at 6:30 a.m.

• Food and beverages available after captain’s safety messages.

• Swim begins about 7:20 a.m.

• Boat returns at 8:30 a.m. in time to join winners at the finish line.

The Breakfast menu will include coffee, juice, mimosas, breakfast sandwiches, fruit and assorted Danish.

For more information or to volunteer for the event, email race director Brittany Schmitt at: brittany@recreationandfitnessresources.org .

Information povided by Recreation and Fitness Resources.

