December can be a painful time for some. Several regional churches and faith communities offer services that reflect on loss and hardships during the holiday season. Local clergy, chaplains and healthcare professionals recognize that this year, grief and strain are community-wide. They are coming together to offer a community-wide interfaith service for the Longest Night on the winter solstice on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Prentice Park in Ashland.
This service offers a collective, community response for grief of these times, while also honoring individual experiences with grief, trauma, illness and the many circumstances that cause heartache. All are welcome.
The service team includes the Rev. Rachel Sieja from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, the Rev. Teena Racheli from the United Methodist Church Collective, hospital chaplain Andrew MacGregor, hospice nurse Ashley Smith, the Rev. Stacy Craig from the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the Rev. Lawrence Lee from Bayfield Presbyterian Church, and Nancy Hanson of Messiah Lutheran Church of Washburn. This service recognizes this may be the first holiday without a loved family member or friend who has recently died, or after the end of a relationship – it may be a time that has always been difficult. The constant pressure about the happiness of the season, about getting together with family and friends, reminds many people of what they have lost or have never had. The anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, living with addiction, the pain of isolation – all these can make us feel very alone in the midst of the celebrations.
The service is outdoors and will last approximately a half-hour with fireside fellowship after. Contact Craig of the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship with questions at stacymariecraig@gmail.com or 715-765-4214.
Information provided by Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
