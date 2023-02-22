sparse turnout

(Tom Stankard/Staff photos)

Ashland residents cast their votes in Tuesday’s Supreme Court primary at the Bretting Center. Janet Protasiewicz collected 1,288 votes in Ashland County, followed by Daniel Kelly with 503, Everett Mitchell with 234 and Jennifer Dorow with 229. For a full story on the race, see page A8. 

