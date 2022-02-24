Sheila Desjarlais, owner of the Kiddiwink Kids store in Washburn, won the Spark competition in 2021. She used the $5,000 prize to stock her store with self-designed kids sensory kit activities packages. (File photo)
One of the toughest things for a would-be entrepreneur is getting up enough capital to get a great idea off the ground.
Providing that small boost needed to convert a great idea into a great business is the idea of Spark, a community-based pitch platform for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Chequamegon Bay region. It’s an annual competition in which people willing to take a chance on a dream can win $5,000 and a business start-up package.
The competition is sponsored by CheqYes, a young professionals organization that aims to build a better quality of life in the Chequamegon Bay area, and the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center of the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Applications for this year’s contest are due by March 18. All applications will be reviewed, and the final presenters will be selected and notified by April 1.
Those who make the cut will be part of the Spark finals that take place on June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Ashland. The finalists will appear before a panel of judges and an audience who will evaluate the proposals and vote for their favorite.
Each participant will be given five minutes to outline their idea, followed by five minutes of questioning before the ideas are weighed and a winner selected.
New this year is a second-place cash prize.
“Spark aims to foster the development of entrepreneurs in the area who are solving community needs,” said Melissa Rabska, director of operations and communications for the Northwest Wisconsin Investment Board, who is helping to organize the event.
She said those needs included addressing community development, adding workforce opportunities, or creating a service or product that enhances the quality of life in the Chequamegon Bay region.
