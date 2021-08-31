The Ashland High School chapter of Sources of Strength is planning a community outreach event on Saturday, Sept. 18 in conjunction with National Suicide Awareness Month. Its inaugural color run/walk and wellness expo is designed to connect students and their families to sources of hope, help and strength by connecting them with local community resources. Local health-related agencies will be part of the wellness expo to share with participants what services or support systems are available in our community. Students of all ages and their families are encouraged to participate. Pre-Registration is available online at http://www.coawi.org/199/Parks-Recreation or registration forms are available in the office at each of the schools in the Ashland district. Completed forms should be returned to Ashland High School’s office. The wellness expo will be from 9 a.m. until noon in the High School parking lot. The color run/walk check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 10 a.m. at the high school, with the route utilizing the walking trail loop between the high school and elementary school. There will be lots of things for students and their families to do — games, prizes, refreshments and wellness vendor booths with free face-painting by Twinklz the clown, and magic and balloon-twisting by Slow Poke the clown from 9-11 a.m.
S.O.S. is a best-practice youth suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying, and substance abuse. It has secured grant funding to cover most of the expenses and all student participants will receive a free color run T-shirt while supplies last. There is a $15 fee for adults participating in the color run. All participants will receive a Passport to Strength that they will present at vendor booths for a special stamp. Once the passport is filled, they can visit the S.O.S. information booth to register for prizes. The passport will include all participating agencies' contact information, and will remain with the participant as a resource.
If you would like to participate as a vendor and haven't been contacted, please call our event coordinator, Deb Swartz at Ashland High School during regular business hours. 715-682-7089, Ext. 1006.
Information provided by Ashland High School Sources of Strength.
