Member of Gladiators rock the house during SnowJam Saturday night at Stagecoach Bar and Grill in Ashland. The fundraiser garnered over $1,000 to be donated to Indigenous Girls Rock Camp, a music education camp for Indigenous girls ages 8-18. This program is provided by Spirit of a Woman non-profit organization. During their performance, Yunior Romero Rodal, of Minneapolis, joined them, adding a little flair to the mix. Romero, originally from Cuba, entertained the crowd with his saxophone and stole the show.
