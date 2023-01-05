...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Sawyer Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Snow already was piling up on Ashland's Main Street Tuesday before the worst of the storm hit. The Bay Area was about 4 to 8 inches ahead of normal before the foot or so that fell this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
The National Weather Service in Duluth said most parts of Ashland and Bayfield counties had received 4 to 8 inches more snow that normal for this point in the season — and that was before this week’s blanketing.
