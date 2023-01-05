Storm

Snow already was piling up on Ashland's Main Street Tuesday before the worst of the storm hit. The Bay Area was about 4 to 8 inches ahead of normal before the foot or so that fell this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

The National Weather Service in Duluth said most parts of Ashland and Bayfield counties had received 4 to 8 inches more snow that normal for this point in the season — and that was before this week’s blanketing.

