The bedraggled animal emerged from behind a house on Third Street near Ellis Avenue, trotting and then stopping to look behind, then moving on.
Behind him came a man who was trying to herd it into a corner where it couldn’t escape, but the animal wasn’t having any of it. As soon as the man drew near, it would again trot off, not casually, but clearly not panicked either. The cat-and-mouse game lasted for several blocks until the animal vanished.
That was just the latest effort to catch what is clearly a very sick red fox that eluded capture in Ashland for the past several weeks. The fox has lost much of its fur, its face and head covered with thick, nasty-looking yellowish crust.
The fox, which also limps on one leg, likely suffers from mange, a sometimes-fatal skin infestation of parasitic mites that penetrate the animal’s skin, causing intense itching, hair loss and scabs and lesions.
Its suffering has led residents all over the city to report seeing it, spreading word of its plight on social media — and some have tried to capture it to help it.
But it turns out snaring a reluctant fox is neither easy nor always legal. And not just anyone can help one.
Susan Peterson first saw the fox a couple of weeks ago and its condition shocked her.
“It was extremely thin, it had mange and it was lame in its left leg,” she said.
After being told that police and animal control officials were not authorized to deal with wildlife, she contacted Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Rich Maki, who told her that she had essentially two choices.
“He said I could let nature take its course or have a landowner live trap it,” Peterson said.
Under state law, anyone who live-traps an animal must have a trapper’s license, but landowners can trap an animal on their property if they deem it a nuisance.
If the fox were trapped, it could be transferred to a licensed rehabilitation facility, Peterson said.
“That is a tall order,” she said. “You have to find a property the fox goes to, and you have to get the OK from the landowner.”
Peterson was up to that task. She now has a landowner willing to cooperate, and a large live trap that will hold the fox
“All that is finally coming together,” she said.
Now she just needs the sly guy to cooperate.
In the meantime, Maki is working with a licensed trapper to set live traps on public property where the fox has been seen.
“He’s got a few live traps and hopefully we can figure out how it commutes to and from the lake,” he said.
But setting a trap is no guarantee that the elusive fox will be caught. Another Ashland resident, Maggie Gilbert, managed to corner the fox in a culvert with a friend, blocking one end and covering the other with a blanket.
The slippery fox escaped that trap, too.
“We almost had him, but he managed to sneak by us,” Gilbert said.
Maki said the fox’s ability to evade capture so far suggests it might not be as bad off as it appears.
“The thing about mange is that it will sometimes get better on its own,” he said.
Still, the fox would undoubtedly benefit from a veterinarian’s care.
“It’s a very quick and effective treatment,” Maki said.
That is exactly what Gilbert and Peterson have in mind, if they can succeed in their efforts to catch the fox, either with the DNR-sponsored traps or through the cooperation of landowners using borrowed traps.
“If we can catch him, we will probably rush him to Rhinelander and get him seen by Wild Instincts,” Gilbert said, referring to a certified wild animal rehabilitation organization operated by Mark Naniot and Sharon Larson, who have been working with injured and sick wildlife for nearly 40 years.
Naniot said animals suffering from mange aren’t uncommon at Wild Instincts.
“Every couple of years we will have a pretty good crop of mange where a lot of animals are getting it; this year we have had quite a few,” he said.
Naniot said left untreated, mange can be fatal, but sometimes it resolves itself.
“A lot depends on the time of year. This time of the year it is not as big a deal, because a lot of time they end up losing most of their coat, and in the summer time that isn’t as dangerous. In the winter that’s where we see the problems. We get a couple of 20-below nights and they don’t have the fur to keep themselves warm and they die of exposure,” he said.
Another problem is nursing mothers who spread the infection to their kits.
Once an animal with mange is brought in, the treatment is fairly straightforward.
“We give them an injection of a chemical called Ivermectin, which kills the adult mites,” Naniot said. A full course of treatment is three or four shots in order to kill any mites that hatch after the initial treatment.
Once the animal is treated, their fur will rapidly grow back in.
“We’ve seen it many times, when they come in they’ll have just a little tuft of fur on their tail, but by the time they are released, they will have a big beautiful coat again,” Naniot said.
That’s how Peterson hopes the tale ends, but she fears the fox may be targeted before then because of its appearance.
“I hope we can get it to the rehabilitator soon,” she said. “It’s the sweetest thing. It just looks at you with the most innocent look.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.