Every hockey player, coach or parent in the Bay Area knows Larry Kupczyk, the genial manager of Ashland’s Bay Area Civic Center.
For the past 24 years, Kupczyk has been the face of operations at the center, gliding the Zamboni groomer across the hockey rink between periods, escorting visiting teams to the locker room, helping to organize concessions and making the center ready for a host of activities other than hockey.
For a generation, if it had to do with the Bay Area Civic Center, Kupczyk was your man.
Kupczyk now plans to turn over the Zamboni keys to someone else this year, although he remains a bit cagey on exactly when he’ll retire. He has mixed feelings about skating into the sunset.
“Part of it is really good, especially since the college teams have come in in the last few years; I’ve gotten really close to them, so it will be hard moving on,” he said. “But just because I won’t be working here doesn’t mean that I won’t still come over and do volunteer stuff like I used to do before.”
Kupczyk has been involved in youth hockey even longer than he has been heading up the BACC, and his skating career began even before that; he began playing in 1997, and coached his first youth hockey team in 1998.
Since then his time has been pretty much dominated by running the BACC.
“You are pretty much a staff of one during the year. I am the only one who works here and it’s kind of like having a farm. You are responsible all the time for things, but there are a lot of benefits to that too. You get to work with the various groups, the chamber ladies are just wonderful, and I’ve worked with the chamber since the time of the first WhistleStop Celebration, when Russ Korpela was heading it,” he said.
Kupczyk has had to be his own do-it-all handyman tinkering to cure all manner of problems, including balky ice-making equipment, mysterious electrical issues, roof leaks even installing all new glass on the rink for the youth hockey league.
For a facility with a single sheet of ice, the facility is almost always full during the winter season.
“We’ve got two college teams, both men and women, high school, groups that rent it two or three times a week, as well as youth hockey — it’s busy,” Kupczyk said.
That almost all came to a halt during the pandemic, leaving just hockey to pay the bills.
“It has been a rough couple of years for us, and the large events are then last to come back. The Home Show will be back and so will be some other things that we have cancelled two years in a row. Those things are not only good money-makers for the center, they are good for the community,” he said.
Kupczyk speaks with evident pride about the BACC, and those around him talk about what an asset he has been for the programs that take place there.
Shawn Melek of Washburn is the father of two sons who have taken part in Ashland hockey, and is a coach himself for a bantam team in the youth program.
“I am just grateful for everything that Larry has done for Ashland hockey,” he said. “My son and I first started watching Ashland hckey when he was about 3 or 4, watching the high school games. Larry was the high school coach, and he’d already been coaching youth hockey for 20 years before that. As a coach, I have learned a lot from him, and as the father of hockey players who are in the system, I’m grateful for everything he has done.”
Melek said one of Kupczyk’s most astonishing feats is keeping track of all the teams that use the BACC.
“There are a lot of teams going in and out of there,” he said. “And on top of it, he’s a kind guy, a good leader for hockey people. We’ve got a new guy coming in, and he’s got big shoes to fill.”
Brooklyn Griffiths, who was coached by Kupczyk, is equally laudatory.
“It was a very good experience. He was very good at explaining what to do and how to play the game. He was a really great coach,” she said.
Griffiths said she was a bit sad that Kupczyk is retiring, though she wishes him well.
“Larry is like family. I grew up with his grandsons and both of our families are very close,” she said.
Brooklyn’s mother Tricia Griffiths is president of the Blue Line Club, the volunteer organization that runs concessions at the civic center.
“Everybody here is volunteering their time for the six months of the hockey season and Larry is a big part of that, and I’ve always worked hand-in-hand with him,” she said.
She said Kupczyk has always been approachable even while taking enormous pride in his work.
“Even when he’s not supposed to be here, he’s here, not because he has to, but because he likes to. He wants to make sure things are good. He’s got the love and passion for it,” she said.
Although he’s calling it a career, Kupczyk says that there is a large part of him that will remain with the BACC,; and that in any event, if they need someone to help out, they know where to call.
“You can never tell when they’re going to need another Zamboni driver,” he said with a grin.
